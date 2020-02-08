he EP was officially launched in January, and saw a host of artists like KIDI, Edem and several others at the event to support the young rapper.

CJ, who shot to fame after being featured on Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba track got his major breakthrough late last year when he met Rick Ross at the airport to freestyle to him.

A video of the event went viral on social media, leading to CJ becoming friends with Rick Ross; even performing with him at the Detty Rave concert.

One of the songs on the EP, titled “Iconic (Rick Ross Flow)”, is a rebrand of the freestyle he performed to Rick Ross at the airport. “Rossay ama me cosign and that’s so iconic”….he raps. “I hit a bulls eye, got a co-sign”

CJ BIGGERMAN

Other tracks on the EP feature the likes of Wanlov the Kubolor, ko-jo cue and Twitch.

Find the songs on all platforms below:

