ClickHuus captivates on smooth new single 'Same Time' (LISTEN)

Written by himself and produced by Flow Beats, the hip hop-drill single is a follow-up to his 2022's street anthem "As A Boy." "Same Time" is a motivational single aimed towards his homebrewed youths who need a message of encouragement to push through their daily struggles. The song is delivered in a typical drill pace, showcasing a more inspirational side of ClickHuus, as he encourages listeners to keep pushing towards their goals, no matter what obstacles life throws against them.