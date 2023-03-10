Written by himself and produced by Flow Beats, the hip hop-drill single is a follow-up to his 2022's street anthem "As A Boy." "Same Time" is a motivational single aimed towards his homebrewed youths who need a message of encouragement to push through their daily struggles. The song is delivered in a typical drill pace, showcasing a more inspirational side of ClickHuus, as he encourages listeners to keep pushing towards their goals, no matter what obstacles life throws against them.
ClickHuus captivates on smooth new single 'Same Time' (LISTEN)
Kicking off the new year with a banger, Ghanaian Hip Hop and rap performing artist ClickHuus released a new single 'Same Time'.
Born Evans Oppong, the renowned hip hop artiste broke into the industry following his 2021's 'Ma Sparki' which featured Yaw Tog and Kofi Mole.
Thriving in the most popular hip-hop-aligned region in the country, Kumasi specifically, Click Huus combines hip-hop, drill, and afrobeats to produce a distinctive sound that has gained him a devoted following in his region and brought attention to the young artist in Ghana. Primarily a drill artist, he explores the most musical themes relating to societal challenges, life struggles, love, religion, and more to always achieve his life goals.
Watch "Same Time" (Lyrics Video) below
