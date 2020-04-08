President Uhuru Kenyatta whilst addressing the Nation on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, has directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to set aside Ksh.100 million ($944,356) to support local artistes from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I direct the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to avail Ksh.100M from the Sports Fund to our artistes, actors and musicians during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic so they may continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sisters through TV, radio and the internet,” said Kenyatta.

The Kenyan President has further stated that effective this week, all local artistes will be earning a total of Ksh.200 million per month which its annual total will be over Ksh.2 billion.

“Starting this month, all our local artistes will be earning a total of Ksh.200 million per month that will be paid to musicians through the system and other platforms that we have developed. This shall translate this year to over Ksh.2 billion going into the pockets of our young artistes and young Kenyans. These payments will begin this week,” Kenyatta said.

The Head of the State noted that the new payment of Ksh.2 billion is the pledge the government made in January this year to increase monies paid out to artistes after they received an underwhelming annual pay of Ksh.200 million last year.

