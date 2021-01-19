The Ghanaian rapper whilst rapping lines from one of his songs could hold himself as tears drop from his eyes. The freestyle he titles 'Trying Times' sees Dadie Opanka talk about life, responsibilities, family, friends and depression.

According to the "Gbaa Alert" rapper, he is aiming for his goals, but his problems rule his efforts as an offside. "The situations I've gone through, it's not normal ... my girl gives me pressure, because of money we always fighting, she said she has left me," he rapped in Twi.

"Praying to the most high, he is the only one who knows what I go through a lot pass the guy who sleeps at the roadside ... always crying, no more lying ... always posting pictures like I living good but all be aloo," he also noted in the freestyle that saw him crying at some point.

Opanka dropped the emotional freestyle during an Instagram live session which he says was the live listening for his upcoming EP titled, Elevation. He detailed that the EP is about motivating people who may be going through challenges in life.

Watch the video which has attracted over 400 comments below, to hear more from Dadie Opanka.