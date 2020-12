“All Night Long” is a slow-tempo jam which exposes a rather naughty side of the sensational songstress and it comes with lyrics that put listeners in romantic moods.

“Fire” is a mid-tempo dancehall banger which is sort of a continuation of her debut single, “Thomas Partey”, and a guaranteed club banger.

Both songs were produced by JR Music, her record label.

Stream “All Night Long” and “Fire” below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Amalina - All Night Long

Amalina - Fire