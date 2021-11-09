DJ Loft nominated in 2021 Ghana DJ Awards

Solomon 'DeeJay Loft' Obeng nominations follow an impressive year where he has expressed his art at several events and carved a niche for himself with mixes including 'The Dangerous Mix', 'Loft is Not Your Mate', and 'The Amplified Mix'.

DeeJay LOFT also known as ‘THE DANGEROUS DJ’ is a DJ who always exceeds his audience expectations and this is evident from the number of mixes he shared this year.

DJ Loft’s style can be described as versatile and fast-paced and this is evident in his "Cup and Bass" (Afrobeats and Asaka) mix which has been recognized by the Ghana DJ Awards committee.

His clever ability to mix music and constantly present to his audience whether large or small with addictive sounds creates the perfect atmosphere you want to find yourself in.