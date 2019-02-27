According to Dj Switch, she has decided to do the song to reprint her name as a multi-talented entertainer. “I want to entertain people, so I want to use all the talent God has given me to entertain people,” she said on Adom FM.

Speaking to a Joy News reporter about the inspiration behind the song, she said “Pardonnez” is a French word that means “forgive us”.

“I got the idea of padonnez way back in my hometown, Dadieso, from my French teacher who is from Togo,” she said.

Continuing her narration, the Talented Kidz season 8 winner said that during her days at the school, they (the pupils) usually beg the teacher saying that “ pardon moi us” and he corrected them to say “padonnez” as plural.

Weaving it into her new song which has a francophone rhythm, Dj Switch sings about life being a struggle and that no one succeeds without stepping on other's toes, therefore, people should forgive themselves.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Is it a jam?