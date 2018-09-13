Pulse.com.gh logo
Drake and Cardi B lead nominations for 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards


They both have a combined total of 21 nominations at this year's awards.

play

11 nominations for Drizzy and Cardi B tied 10 nominations. How cool is that ?

For the second consecutive year, the awards ceremony will return to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Oct. 6. BET Networks will premiere the annual telecast on Oct. 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT).

The nominees for this year's BET Hip-Hop Awards were announced on Wednesday, with Drake and Cardi B grabbing the most nods. Drake leads all artists with 11 nominations while Cardi sits just behind with 10.

play

 

Rounding out the list of top nominees are Childish Gambingo with six nominations. Tied next at five nods each are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. 

Check out the full nominee list below:

 

Best Hip-Hop Video

 

Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

 

Childish Gambino - This Is America

 

Drake - God’s Plan

 

Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna

 

Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake

 

Hot Ticket Performer

 

Cardi B

 

Childish Gambino

 

Drake

 

Kendrick Lamar

 

Travis Scott

 

Album of the Year

 

Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy

 

Drake - Scorpion

 

J. Cole - KOD

 

Migos - Culture II

 

The Carters - Everything Is Love

 

Video Director of the Year

 

Benny Boom

 

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

 

Director X

 

Eif Rivera

 

Hiro Murai

 

Karena Evans

 

Lyricist of the Year

 

Childish Gambino

 

Drake

 

J. Cole

 

Kendrick Lamar

 

Travis Scott

 

MVP of the Year

 

Cardi B

 

Childish Gambino

 

Drake

 

J. Cole

 

Travis Scott

 

Producer of the Year

 

Ben Billions

 

DJ Esco

 

DJ Mustard

 

Metro Boomin

 

Pharrell Williams

 

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

 

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip

 

BlocBoy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake

 

Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

 

Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage

 

The Carters – Apesh*t

 

Single of the Year

 

Apesh*t - Produced By Pharrell (The Carters)

 

God’s Plan - Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

 

I Like It - Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

 

Nice For What - Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake)

 

This Is America - Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

 

BlocBoy JB

 

Juice Wrld

 

Lil Baby

 

Rich The Kid

 

XXXTentacion

 

Best Mixtape

 

BlocBoy JB - Simi

Future - Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry

 

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake - “Look Alive” (BlocBoy JB Feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (YG Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

 

Impact Track

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - Liberated

Lecrae - I’ll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D - 1,000 Feat. FUTURE

 

DJ of the Year

 

Calvin Harris

 

DJ Envy

 

DJ Drama

 

DJ Khaled

 

DJ Mustard

 

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

 

Cardi B

 

Migos

 

Nicki Minaj

 

Remy Ma

 

Travis Scott

 

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

 

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Music

Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist'
Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
Double EP Adomaa partners Aftown for the release first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Sept. 8
