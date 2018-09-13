They both have a combined total of 21 nominations at this year's awards.
For the second consecutive year, the awards ceremony will return to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Oct. 6. BET Networks will premiere the annual telecast on Oct. 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT).
The nominees for this year's BET Hip-Hop Awards were announced on Wednesday, with Drake and Cardi B grabbing the most nods. Drake leads all artists with 11 nominations while Cardi sits just behind with 10.
Rounding out the list of top nominees are Childish Gambingo with six nominations. Tied next at five nods each are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.
Check out the full nominee list below:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna
Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy
Drake - Scorpion
J. Cole - KOD
Migos - Culture II
The Carters - Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip
BlocBoy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake
Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage
The Carters – Apesh*t
Single of the Year
Apesh*t - Produced By Pharrell (The Carters)
God’s Plan - Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
I Like It - Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
Nice For What - Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake)
This Is America - Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BlocBoy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich The Kid
XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB - Simi
Future - Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake - “Look Alive” (BlocBoy JB Feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (YG Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - Liberated
Lecrae - I’ll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D - 1,000 Feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott