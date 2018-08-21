MTV VMAs 2018 full list of winners

American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello won the topmost awards on the night. She won the "Video of the Year" and the "Artiste of the Year" awards.
They were announced at a ceremony held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, August 20.
American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello won the topmost awards on the night. She won the "Video of the Year" and the "Artiste of the Year" awards.
Childish Gambino's "This is AMerica" music video won him two awards and The Carters's "Apesh**t" music video won them two awards as well.
New rapper Cardi B picked up the "New Artiste of the Year" award. Her rival Nicki Minaj also picked up the "hip-hop Song of the Year" award on the night with her "Chun-Li" song.
See below the full list of winners.
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana" *WINNER
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello *WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
Dua Lipa -- "New Rules"
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage -- "rockstar" *WINNER
Bazzi
Cardi B *WINNER
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line -- "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero" *WINNER
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"
N.E.R.D & Rihanna -- "Lemon"
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" *WINNER
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"
Demi Lovato -- "Sorry Not Sorry"
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"
Pink -- "What About Us"
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood"
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage -- "Bartier Cardi"
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
J. Cole -- "ATM"
Migos ft. Drake -- "Walk It Talk It"
Nicki Minaj -- "Chun-Li" *WINNER
Daddy Yankee -- "Dura"
J Balvin, Willy William -- "Mi Gente" *WINNER
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato -- "Échame La Culpa"
Maluma -- "Felices los 4"
Shakira ft. Maluma -- "Chantaje"
Avicii ft. Rita Ora -- "Lonely Together" *WINNER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa -- "One Kiss"
The Chainsmokers -- "Everybody Hates Me"
David Guetta & Sia -- "Flames"
Marshmello ft. Khalid -- "Silence"
Zedd & Liam Payne -- "Get Low (Street Video)"
Fall Out Boy -- "Champion"
Foo Fighters -- "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"
Imagine Dragons -- "Whatever It Takes" *WINNER
Linkin Park -- "One More Light"
Panic! at the Disco -- "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Thirty Seconds to Mars -- "Walk on Water"
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" *WINNER
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges -- "Liberated"
Drake -- 'God's Plan"
Janelle Monáe -- "PYNK"
Jessie Reyez -- "Gatekeeper"
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"
Alessia Cara -- "Growing Pains" -- Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Cinematography by Benoit Debie *WINNER
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- mcDJ / RCA Records -- Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran -- "River" -- Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Directed by Hiro Murai *WINNER
Drake -- "God's Plan" -- Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect" -- Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton -- "Say Something" -- Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Directed by Jay Martin
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue *WINNER
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole -- "ATM" -- Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe -- "Make Me Feel" -- Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA -- "The Weekend" -- Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift -- "Look What You Made Me Do" -- Art Direction by Brett Hess