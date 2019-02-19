Mr Opoku-Kwarteng and Ebony’s manager, Bullet, C.E.O of Rufftown Records, patched their rift recently with public appearance together at a Press Conference to announce their intention to now work as a team in managing the estate of the late singer.

Speaking to a Citi TV presenter who asked him whether their management deal will see the record label taking 60% profit from Ebony’s unreleased songs and 40% coming to him, he gave a vague response.

“It will be as it has always been. Nothing has changed yet, so for now the arrangement remains the same,” he responded.

Both Nana Kwarteng and Bullet have also agreed to cooperatively organize a one year commemoration event for the late dance hall diva somewhere in March this year.