The VRMG label owner made the announcement via Twitter on Monday (February 18) after several weeks of cryptic social media hype.

According to him, the song will be released on Friday, February 22.

He further revealed that he has a collaboration with Lynx Entertainment label artiste Kuami Eugene and that will be the remix of his 2018 hit single, titled “Fiefuor”.

The "Nyedzilo" hitmaker also added that there’s going to be a surprise guest on the remix of “Fiefuor” so fans should watch out.

“Friday a new Song Drops #PHD and 7 days after Maaad verse from my bro @KuamiEugene on Fiefuor remix drops… with a Surprise guest ...Keep Watching toto video,” Edem tweeted.