Ejura killings: NDC will come to power next 4 years and do worse - Shatta Wale

His advice comes in the wake of the mindless killing of Mohammed Ibrahim alias Kaaka by known assailants and the subsequent murder of two other individuals, namely, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed by a combined team of military and police personnel.

Pulse Ghana

Although Shatta Wale did not mention any political party's name, it's clear he's referring to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Twitter post, he said "Next 4 years, their brother politician is coming to power, he will do the same thing, maybe worse".

The NDC and some Ghanaians have condemned in no uncertain terms the killing of "Kaaka", a social media activist who has been using the power of social media to champion change and development in the Ejura community.