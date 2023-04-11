E.L teases new project with cinematic trailer (WATCH)

The video was captioned, "The Update - Lamentations 3: 25 - 26." While no additional information has been released, fans are looking forward to E.L's return and seeing what he has in store for them.

After years of being a producer of hits like Sarkodie's 'U Go Kill Me', E.L further shot to fame with some monster hit tracks like "Obuu Mo", "Kaalu", "One Ghana", "Auntie Martha", "Shelele", "Mi Naa Bo Po", "Koko" and "KaaBuAme".

He released his debut album 'Something Else' in 2012. E.L also released his highly accalimed The BAR (Best African Rapper) mixtape in 2017 - a series he continued until the release of the fourth one called BAR IV.

E.L won Artiste of the Year and Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year at the 2015/2016 Vodafone.