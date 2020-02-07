With the election 2020 fever gaining momentum on social media, social media users and lovers of Ghanaian music have decided to suggest some of the popular songs that will best fit as campaign songs for some of the political parties.

For instance, Shatta Wale’s “Kaikai” song in 2016 was a tune you’d hear at almost NPP rallies as the party used it to denote that they are coming to power like “Kakai”. The dancehall act’s “Mahama Paper” was a favourite of the NDC, who were in power then. The Party used the song to preach properity in Ghana under the Mahama government.

With the aforementioned, campaigns songs have become a big deal in Ghana and for the entertainment industry as well, especially after the NDC’s “Onaapo” campaign song also became a hit song nominated in music award schemes.

As such, Ghanaian can’t wait to hear the songs that will make it as a campaign song for any party this year, therefore, a list of which songs that will best fit some of the parties, has been created and it is catching attention online.

The suggestions put into an audio slide with the songs in the background mentioned Sarkodie’s “Ofeetso” song as the tune NPP must use with Kelvyn Boy’s M.anifest assisted “Yawa No Dey” single as the best for the NDC.

In the video pulse.com.gh has seen on social media, Emelia Brobbey’s “Fame ko” has been proposed for the CPP and Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s PPP has been advised to use Fameye’s “Nothing I Get” hit track as their campaign song. Watch the video to see which party Bosom Pyung’s “Attaa Adwoa” has been suggested for and tell us what you think.