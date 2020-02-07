The popular football club, FC Barcelona, with over 83 million followers on Instagram decided to use one of Shatta Wale’s song for a post on the photo-sharing app. Ahead of the team’s Copa Del Rey game last night, a video was uploaded on their Instastories with “Bojor playing in the background.

The video showed the kits for the players neatly packed and arranged in the dressing room. Sadly, the team lost the match against Atheltic Bilbao during 3 minutes added time after the second half.

Regardless, Shatta Wale’s song catching the attention of Barcelona’s social media account manager, to use it for a post, has left fans talking. The act saw Shatta Wale and the hashtag #Borjor seizing trending post on Twitter last night. See the tweets below of what fans have to say.