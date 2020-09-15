The “My Shattered Heart” actress ventured into music in November last year with “Fame Ko” but was mercilessly trolled on social media by Ghanaians for her poor vocal delivery.

She followed up with another song called “Odo Electric” which features RuffTown/MidasTouch Inc. signee Wendy Shay in January this year but failed to impress.

However, it seems she has not given up on her music dreams as she is set to release a new single with the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Artiste of the Year” winner.

She dropped the hint of their collaboration on her Instagram page last two weeks by sharing a video of Kuami Eugene and herself with the caption: “To the reigning ARTIST OF THE YEAR @kuamieugene. I say congratulations to your hard works. @kuamieugene ADUANE NO ABEN(FOOD IS READY) About to serve Ghana Hot. MAKOMA ft KUAME EUGENE. Drop it or wait? Lets vote Family.”

Emelia Brobbey then released the official artwork of the song on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 15, and accompanied with the caption: “Happy Tuesday Ghana! Lemme keep this simple and short, MAKOMA drops on Thursday 17//09//2020 with the VGMA Artist of the year @kuamieugene”.

This is the first time the two stars are working together and considering Kuami Eugene’s knowledge and expertise in creating hit songs, Emelia Brobbey is likely to impress Ghanaians this time.