EMY Africa hosts 2 major events in London: The Africa Rising Symposium and the London Soirée

On Saturday, 20th July 2024, the African Rising Symposium took place at the Sheikh Zayed Theatre, in partnership with the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This symposium was a melting pot of ideas, where thought leaders and innovators from various career fields across Africa and the diaspora gathered for an inspiring day of discussions about Africa's growth and future opportunities. Attendees were inspired by keynote addresses and dynamic panel discussions from esteemed speakers including Alex Dadey, Yofi Grant, Dr. Ellen Hagan, Berla Mundi, Dr. Joanna Abeyie, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, Archie Hesse, Adesope Olajide, Chude Jideonwo, Muthoni Muchiri, Cynthia Torto, Afua Hagan, among others. The event was a vibrant platform for engaging in thought-provoking discussions and networking, all aimed at driving collaboration and positive change across the continent.