EMY Africa hosts 2 major events in London: The Africa Rising Symposium and the London Soirée

On Saturday, 20th July 2024, the African Rising Symposium took place at the Sheikh Zayed Theatre, in partnership with the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This symposium was a melting pot of ideas, where thought leaders and innovators from various career fields across Africa and the diaspora gathered for an inspiring day of discussions about Africa's growth and future opportunities. Attendees were inspired by keynote addresses and dynamic panel discussions from esteemed speakers including Alex Dadey, Yofi Grant, Dr. Ellen Hagan, Berla Mundi, Dr. Joanna Abeyie, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, Archie Hesse, Adesope Olajide, Chude Jideonwo, Muthoni Muchiri, Cynthia Torto, Afua Hagan, among others. The event was a vibrant platform for engaging in thought-provoking discussions and networking, all aimed at driving collaboration and positive change across the continent.
Following the symposium, on Sunday, 21st July 2024, the EMY Africa London Soirée was held. It was an intimate gathering celebrating African excellence. This exclusive event brought together the crème de la crème of Africa in the diaspora, alongside notable figures from Ghana such as Alex Dadey, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Yofi Grant, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, Dr. Ellen Hagan, Berla Mundi, Archie Hesse, and Zynnell Zuh, among others. The soirée was a night of elegance, recognition, and celebration of the outstanding achievements of Africans who continue to make significant contributions to their communities and beyond.
The partners and sponsors of the Africa Rising Symposium and the EMY Africa London Soiree include the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Firoz Laji Institute for Africa, the KGL Group, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, JL Properties, CapeMay Properties Ghana, Special Gardens, Akwaaba UK, and Q1 Consult
Both events underscored EMY Africa's commitment to highlighting and celebrating African excellence. The success of these events in London marks a significant milestone in EMY Africa's mission to inspire and empower the next generation of African leaders and innovators.