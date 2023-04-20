In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Medikal advised Eno to stay in her lane because she can never come against him in rap adding that some things are for big men only.

"I think Eno is confused, she does not want to understand that she is a female and I am a male.

What I said about her was a big up to her that she can rap but she took it in a wrong way. She should never in her subconscious think that she can come up against me in rap, she should stop the cap. She is dope but she should stay in her lane. Some things are for big men only, big man things", he said.

Medikal some weeks ago heaped praises on Eno Barony for her rap prowess, especially as a female rapper in a male-dominated industry.

He told Andy Dosty that she even raps better than many male rappers in Ghana.

“You no sey Eno Barony dey rap? I dey drive wey I dey listen one of her songs on the radio, her verse was dope. For a female rapper, she is very dope.

“She dey rap pass plenty of the male rappers in Ghana apart from me,” he said in Pidgin English.

The rapper however went on to say that even though Eno is a very good rapper, he will still beat her in a rap battle.

He added that he cannot be compared to other rappers because he is in a different league.

“You know sey me I dey my zone. I dey do my things different. You no go fit pair me plus any other rapper. I will be the judge. You for put me then am for one song top I go show sey women empowerment no dey work for my top. I go lash am,” he said.

However, Eno who was not pleased with Medikal’s claims and responded to him.

The “King of Queens” replied by saying “I think I heard what he said. He said I rap better than most male rappers except him. I think Medikal is a dope rapper and he raps better than most of the female rappers except me.”

“People dream. Sometimes it is good to wake people up so that they know that some dreams don’t come true.”

