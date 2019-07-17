Ghana had one of the best surprises in the music industry on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Beyoncé’s tracklist for her upcoming album dropped and there was a collaboration with Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale.

The news that has since got Ghanaians excited and rightly so has Shatta Wale at the top of all trends since the news broke.

An excited Shatta Wale tweeted about the feat before a host of other musicians took to social media to congratulate him.

For many, it’s about Shatta Wale being on the soundtrack for 2019 The Lion King movie. But that is false. Shatta Wale is not on the main soundtrack for The Lion King and you won’t hear his song with Beyoncé in the movie.

Beyoncé’s album, The Lion King: The Gift is not the same as the main soundtrack for the movie. She wrote the album with inspiration from the movie.

All music for the 2019 Lion King movie was composed by the Hans Zimmer, the same composer for the original film.

15 of the songs on the 19-track list for the new movie were written by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Beyoncé, however, wrote and performed one of the songs with Ilya Salmanzadeh and Labrinth titled ‘Spirit’. Queen B also performed ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ with Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen.

Aside from the movie’s soundtrack, Beyoncé revealed she had produced and curated an album titled The Lion King: The Gift on July 9, 2019.

The only song on the album that is on the soundtrack is ‘Spirit’. The songs were produced by African producers including Ghanaian producer Guiltybeatz. Beyoncé explained authenticity and heart were importance to her since The Lion King film is set in Africa.

Here’s the tracklist for 2019 The Lion King soundtrack (The songs you will hear in the movie):

Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: “Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyama”

Hans Zimmer: “Life’s Not Fair”

Hans Zimmer: “Rafiki’s Fireflies”

JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”

Hans Zimmer: “Elephant Graveyard”

Chiwetel Ejiofor: “Be Prepared (2019 Version)

Hans Zimmer: “Stampede”

Hans Zimmer: “Scar Takes the Throne”

Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: “Hakuna Matata”

Hans Zimmer: “Simba Is Alive!”

Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

Hans Zimmer: “Reflections of Mufasa”

Beyoncé: “Spirit”

Hans Zimmer: “Battle for Pride Rock”

Hans Zimmer: “Remember”

Elton John: “Never Too Late”

Lebo M: “He Lives in You”

Lebo M: “Mbube”

Here’s the track list for Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album:

Beyoncé: “Bigger”

Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”

Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”

Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”

Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”

Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”

Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”

Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”

Beyoncé: “Otherside”

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”

Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”

070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”

Beyoncé: “Spirit”