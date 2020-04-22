Featuring fast rising rapper Tulenkey, the song is a fast-tempo afrobeats single but resembles Azonto – an archaic genre which dominated the industry between 2010 and 2012.

Produced by Pee GH, the song comes out as a party-themed jam and would make Azonto dance easy.

When Sarkodie released the song, social media went gaga, especially Twitter where conversations about the song has generated over 60,000 tweets so far and on top of trends in Ghana and beyond.

One fan who received a shout out in the song tweeted: “Sarkodie mention my name I conf. I enter kitchen but I no know what I dey search for there. Awurade.”

“So refreshing to hear the famous "what else" again” another user said.

Here are what Twitter users are saying about the song;