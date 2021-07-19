FINALLY! Fameye and Ogidi Brown mutually part ways after months of 'public fights'

The deal worth USD 50,000 was to cover management and all music-related expenditures to be incurred during the period.

But the deal came crashing down last year after Ogidi Brown accused Fameye of scamming him and not accounting for some shows he performed outside Ghana.

Their back-and-forth went to the extent that Ogidi Brown took Fameye to Antoa – a famous shrine in the Ashanti Region – to strike him dead.

"You have deceived me for years,” Ogidi Brown said in a live video he shared via his Instagram page in December 2020. “Sometimes, you bring investors to lie that they would sign you and pay back my money. Then, you later blame it on coronavirus. You have been deceiving me up till now.”

He gave him two weeks ultimatum to refund his money else he will consult the gods and Atoa to resolve the matter.

“You are playing concerts now and you feel like a superstar. It's very good. But you have two weeks ultimatum. Deities will solve our issue because you know we don't have court issues anymore.”

Ogidi Brown – who signed his latest artiste, Dr Cryme, using eggs and schnapps like the traditionalists do – stated that he is hurt and claimed he was scammed by Fameye.

“It hurts to be scammed. $50,000 isn't money but the manner in which you want to scam me is painful. I raised you to this level but you take all the percentage in our contract.”

He threatened to curse him and even if he dies and Ghanaians wouldn’t listen to his music, he is fine.

“I'll evoke curses on you at Atoa tomorrow. I'd be glad if Ghanaians stop listening to my music if I curse you and you die. I swear to God. You are playing gigs and expect my investments to go waste.”

However, it seems their differences have been resolved and Ogidi Brown has agreed to let Fameye go at last.

In a press statement from Fameye’s record label, Fameye Worldwide, he said he appreciates Ogidi Brown and that the years he has been on his label have ‘have been delightful and beneficial.’

“A heartfelt thank you and appreciation to Ogidi Brown and the entire management of OGB Music,” it stated.

“It is with pleasure that I announce that I have parted ways with OGB Music and management. This separation came about after consultations and an agreement between OGB Music and me. We have mutually agreed to part ways going forward but with continuous support for each other.”

It said they still hold their relationship regardless of their decision to part ways.

“The past years with OGB have been delightful, beneficial and I am glad we still hold our relationship regardless of our decision to part ways”