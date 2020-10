The video stars actress Moesha Boudong as she shows off her curvy packaging.

"LOWKEY" is an afrobeats Jam produced by Liquidbeatz.

"LOWKEY" is definitely a lovers’ jam, as it celebrates intimacy in relationships.

Flyboy delivers the melodies as Joey B delivers a dope verse to compliment the hook. The video was directed by FlyBoy Entertainment.

Stream the audio and video down here below.