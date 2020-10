Known for churning out hit singles like Kisses for Breakfast and Hustlers anthem, Flyboy Geesus is on the way to earning another hit record with 'Lowkey'.

LowKey is an afrobeats Jam produced by Liquidbeatz.

LowKey is definitely a lovers jam, as it celebrates intimacy in relationships.

Flyboy delivers the melodies as Joey B delivers a dope verse to compliment the hook.

Jam to Lowkey by Flyboy Geesus featuring Joey B below.