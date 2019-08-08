Slime is set to drop his first-ever tape, “Forever Zone 6”, which has 11 songs with amazing features from Rashid Metal, AMG Armani, Squyb, Slim Drums and many more.

Tommy Slime is currently an independent artiste who isn’t signed to any label.

His focus for the EP is to tell the real stories about his struggles, his clique the ‘Zone 6 Gang’, plus daily streets tassel in Accra and Ghana as a whole, through his music.

He was inspired to drop to tape to motivate young people on the streets with ambition yet facing financial, emotional, psychological, etc challenges to make their goals come to life.

Slim Kiti produced Most of the tracks on the tape with support from Gerah beats and Sevensnare.

Tommy Slime’s vision for his brand is to let the world know about Zone 6 Gang and Slime City.

The vision is to Showcase an African version of the American drip lifestyle to Ghanaians and Africa to the rest of the World.

Slime stated his major setback has been struggling to find financial support for his music career as well as the absence of management.

He is very optimistic about this maiden tape and wants to put in all effort to get his message across to all music lovers across the country and beyond.

The EP will be released on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer on Sunday, August 11.