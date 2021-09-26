Fotocopy crowned ‘Young Artiste of the Year’ at 2021 Emerging Music Awards

After picking up the award, he took to his Instagram page to say: “Thanks to everyone for supporting me. I was crowned the Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards 2021. I'm so grateful.”

Last week, Fotocopy became the youngest musician to ever feature dancehall star and record producer Shatta Wale after announcing a collaboration with him.

Fotocopy, a 7-year-old rapper who went viral a few months ago for his crazy freestyles, has grabbed one of Ghana’s topmost musicians, Shatta Wale, for a feature – and this makes it first of its kind.

He teased fans with the cover artwork of his new song “School Dey Be” featuring Shatta Wale on his Instagram page and said it will soon be released.

“Are you ready? I got @shattawalenima on my next song #schooldeybe which I will soon announce the release date,” he captioned the artwork.