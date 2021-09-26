The internet sensation beat off stiff competition from Victor, Kwin Bina, Shata Berry and Rap Krachie to win the award.
Fotocopy crowned ‘Young Artiste of the Year’ at 2021 Emerging Music Awards
One of Ghana’s youngest rappers, Fotocopy has bagged the ‘Young Artiste of the Year’ at the 2021 edition of Emerging Music Awards.
After picking up the award, he took to his Instagram page to say: “Thanks to everyone for supporting me. I was crowned the Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards 2021. I'm so grateful.”
Last week, Fotocopy became the youngest musician to ever feature dancehall star and record producer Shatta Wale after announcing a collaboration with him.
Fotocopy, a 7-year-old rapper who went viral a few months ago for his crazy freestyles, has grabbed one of Ghana’s topmost musicians, Shatta Wale, for a feature – and this makes it first of its kind.
He teased fans with the cover artwork of his new song “School Dey Be” featuring Shatta Wale on his Instagram page and said it will soon be released.
“Are you ready? I got @shattawalenima on my next song #schooldeybe which I will soon announce the release date,” he captioned the artwork.
Even though the title of the song suggests a clear concept, Fotocopy didn’t give much details about the song. He asked his fans to wait.
