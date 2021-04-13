RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Fotocopy is the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment because he has dropped a 'bars on bars' freestyle that is setting social media ablaze.

The kid rapper born Kallai Nana Qwaachi is seven years of age and in class 2 but his rap flow is on a 'Badu' and deserves an honorary PhD immediately.

Pulse.com.gh caught up with Fotocopy about his music pursuit and he said "I started music when I was in KG2" adding that "they use to laugh at me that I am very tall but I am in KG2".

Fotocopy's father is a musician and makes him a photocopy of his Dad, Qwaachi, as he disclosed his inspiration all come from his father. "My Daddy is a musician, he was going to perform and I told him I wanted to do music, that's how I started," he said.

According to Fotocopy, rap comes to him because he doesn't learn it. "when the song comes I don't do anything, it just blows into my mind, then I start singing," he said during the exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh

Fotocopy is out with a song titled 'Megye Me Dow' featuring his father Qwaachi and Clemento Suarez. Speaking about the rap track, he said "I wrote it myself and my dad helped me".

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, the 7-year-old said "basically, the song tells a story of a father who refuses to take care of his son" and added that "I rehearsed it the time I was writing it and we went to the studio that morning to record it".

According to Fotocopy he takes his school very seriously and do music on weekends. Watch the video below as he talks about how he met comedian Clemento Suarez and more.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

