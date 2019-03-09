The anticipated album, released on Friday, March 8, comes after weeks of heavy social media hype and teases.

With Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s Independence Day declaration inspired artwork, “New Africa Nation” is made up of 11 tracks, an interlude and two bonus tracks.

Full of afrobeats sounds, the album features top local and international artistes including rapper and BET award-winner Sarkodie, singer Mugeez, Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran, reggae superstar Damian "JR GONG" Marley and Jamaican-UK star Sheflon Don.

The album is currently number 34 on iTunes album charts.

Stream the full album below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

DOWNLOAD Fuse ODG's New Africa Nation album