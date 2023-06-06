GHAMRO threatens to sue Akosua Agyapong for spreading false rumours

Diana Hopeson explains that the allegations by other GHAMRO members particularly Akosua Adjepong has contributed to the current woes of the delay of its licence to operate.

“Aside from that, some members who continue to spread false rumours about the organisation will continue to make false claims. Some of them, notably Akosua Adjepong, advise businesses not to pay royalties.

“It demonstrates her aversion to GHAMRO. She is the greatest person to explain to you what she is doing and why she is doing it. GHAMRO is prepared to go to court this time because whatever she is doing is impacting GHAMRO," she added.

Pouring out her disappointment, she continued that Akosua Agyapong “keeps spreading false rumours that we are operating illegally, so we are prepared to take her on legally. She wants to be in charge, therefore she is on a mission to ruin us, but when elections come around, she does not file to run.

“She is also aware that what she does disqualifies her because our laws state that dragging the name of the organisation through the dirt may result in a penalty, which is why she rarely files. We have repeatedly requested that she appear before us to reply to matters, but she has failed to do so. Unfortunately, she is not interested in the organisation’s success,” she said.

The warning from Diana Hopeson comes after Akosua Adjepong urged the office of the Attorney General to close down GHAMRO, claiming that the operations of the interim management committee were illegal.

According to Akosua Agyapong, the interim management committee with Rex Omar as Chairman was working illegally as their mandate was not backed by any law.

The veteran singer out that the office of the Attorney General hadn’t renewed GHAMRO’s licence so those at the helm of affairs had no business running the organisation.