Speaking to The Big Show host Nana Kwesi on Class 91.3 FM, MP said “You see, the Nigerians get a lot of opportunities that helps them,” he said. “They are also many. We [Ghanaians] are not really plenty.”

He explained what he meant by ‘opportunities’ saying, “I’m talking about all these record labels – the big big record labels.

“I’m talking about good distributions, marketing strategies, people from outside the country investing and all that.”

He said in contrast, things are different in Ghana citing that he has never had an investor, and he has been financing his music career alone, even when he was with Ground Up.

"Personally, ever since I started, I have never had an investor… It’s been me all along even when I was with Ground Up, Chale,” MP revealed.

Despite the challenges facing the music industry in Ghana, MP believes that Ghanaian music is of better quality than Nigerian music. However, he emphasized the need for more opportunities to spread Ghanaian music internationally, so everyone can hear it, no matter where they are.

“My squad, we do crazy music – better music.” What is left, is the opportunity to be able to spread it out there [internationally] so everybody can hear it no matter where they are.”