The official music video for the song has garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube alone.

“Conquer is actually the first gospel song I ever wrote but, I just wanted people to be more confident in Christ,” he told Pulse Ghana’s Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli last week.

“You know, sometimes, we let our situations shake us and we feel like ‘this thing, we can't achieve it or this thing is going to have a toll on us.’ But 'Conquer’ was to tell everybody that they can conquer whatever they are going through in Jesus' name. So, it just tells us to be very confident in our Lord Jesus Christ and we can conquer it.”

Getting Celestine Donkor for the collaboration took divine intervention. He told Pulse Ghana that it happened through the producer of the songstress.

“Celestine Donkor came into the picture through her producer. He is the same producer who produced 'Conquer,'” he disclosed. “The producer played the song for her husband, she heard the song and loved it. So, it was just the orchestration of God, and everything fell in place.”

Kwabena Boateng dreams of working with his ‘mentors,’ Travis Greene and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and believes it will happen. According to him, he listened to the two top stars even before accepting Christ, and after accepting Christ, he has been stuck with them.

“I have two people that I have always wanted to work with, and I am still praying that one day, I work with them. Travis Green and Tasha Cobbs because their music inspires me,” he noted. “I always listen to them, even before I took my walk with Christ seriously. And when I took my walk with Christ seriously, too, I have been listening to them. They really inspire my songwriting and everything, so I'd want to work with them in the near future. It will happen.”