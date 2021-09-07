The Ghanaian Gospel singer who is mostly referred to as Nation worshiper has decided to drop a rap verse on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' hit track.
Gospel singer Brother Sammy switches style to drop rap bars on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' (WATCH)
Brother Sammy has switched things to show us what he is also made of when it comes to secular music.
Not just did Brother Sammy dropped the rap bars he is also ensuring that his flow is coming with a hot rapper's braggadocios attitude. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the singer could be heard freestyling his verse over the song playing in the background.
From the video below it shows that the gospel singer has already recorded the song. He performed it at his home with swag. The video has since sparked wild reactions on social media.
"Eiii so when the country is quiet we don’t like?" an Instagramer wrote and another said, "Eeiii dis gospel man eeh hmm".
