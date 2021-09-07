RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gospel singer Brother Sammy switches style to drop rap bars on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Brother Sammy has switched things to show us what he is also made of when it comes to secular music.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy

The Ghanaian Gospel singer who is mostly referred to as Nation worshiper has decided to drop a rap verse on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' hit track.

Recommended articles

Not just did Brother Sammy dropped the rap bars he is also ensuring that his flow is coming with a hot rapper's braggadocios attitude. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the singer could be heard freestyling his verse over the song playing in the background.

From the video below it shows that the gospel singer has already recorded the song. He performed it at his home with swag. The video has since sparked wild reactions on social media.

"Eiii so when the country is quiet we don’t like?" an Instagramer wrote and another said, "Eeiii dis gospel man eeh hmm".

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

Wizkid was a guest performer of Justin Bieber at the Made in America music festival (Twitter/Tidal)

Black Sherif emerges most-streamed artiste on YouTube in August, beats Sarkodie, others

Black Sherif

Tiwa Savage taps Ghana’s Amaarae for internationally acclaimed EP “Water & Garri”

Tiwa Savage taps Amaarae for Water & Garri EP

Sarkodie thrilled as school children perform his new song word for word (VIDEO)

Sarkodie thrilled by school children