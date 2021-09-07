Gospel singer Brother Sammy switches style to drop rap bars on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' (WATCH)

Not just did Brother Sammy dropped the rap bars he is also ensuring that his flow is coming with a hot rapper's braggadocios attitude. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the singer could be heard freestyling his verse over the song playing in the background.

From the video below it shows that the gospel singer has already recorded the song. He performed it at his home with swag. The video has since sparked wild reactions on social media.