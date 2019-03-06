The multi-talented musician’s target with this effort is to inspire, impact and save souls to the glory of God through his music and showcase the several of sounds of Africa to the rest of the world.

Inspired by Travis Greene who was born still, but resurrected back to life through divine encounter; Maxbell was born premature with little to no hopes of survival base on the doctor’s declaration.

“My mom, a devoted Christian called on her pastors for intercessory prayers. After 24 hours, I was breathing and responding to treatment miraculously.”

He started making music in 2005 and collaborated with Oasis Records to make ‘Amazing Love’.

He describes his genre of music as spiritual and most often than not, he draws inspiration from the Holy Spirit and meditation of the scriptures.

Maxbell merged his soulful warm voice with the catching energy of soul on an Oasis Records production to make ‘Amazing Love’.

Listen to ‘Amazing Love’ below.