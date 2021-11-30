Wendy Shay holds the view that not just merely filing an application for the Recording Academy to consider one for a nomination, but also a lot depends on who you know or are close with.
‘Grammy is about connection; show us the way’ - Wendy Shay begs Rocky Dawuni
Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo believes there is more to an artiste getting a nomination at the prestigious Grammy Awards than it seems.
The “Stevie Wonder” singer tweeted at two times Grammy-nominee Rocky Dawuni asking him to direct her which steps she should take to get a Grammy nomination.
In a tweet on November 29, 2021, Wendy Shay wrote “Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application”.
Rocky Dawuni has been nominated yet again, for an award at the Grammys.
The announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a livestreamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Many believe Wendy Shay’s statement sought to suggest Rocky Dawuni didn’t deserve to be nominated.
Jay Madeit replied, “U are absolutely ryt, looks like she's trying to say Rocky never deserved the nomination.”
Another tweep West Hill thought otherwise, “Rocky is sign into three international labels that promot his project. Not by Working hard it is connection and doing versatile songs.
Switch from UR comfort zone and do songs that every one can relate with. If 1GAD was in big international labels he could ave won Grammy 4 long.”
Jay Jizzle advises Wendy Shay to read wide to improve her writing skills: “Work hard and do sensible songs you can do it if you read . You can be like burna boy if you work hard and stop depending on connection... is all about hard work and determination.”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh