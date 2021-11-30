‘Grammy is about connection; show us the way’ - Wendy Shay begs Rocky Dawuni

The “Stevie Wonder” singer tweeted at two times Grammy-nominee Rocky Dawuni asking him to direct her which steps she should take to get a Grammy nomination.

In a tweet on November 29, 2021, Wendy Shay wrote “Chairman @RockyDawuni Show us the Grammy way cos connection dey pass application”.

Rocky Dawuni has been nominated yet again, for an award at the Grammys.

The announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a livestreamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Many believe Wendy Shay’s statement sought to suggest Rocky Dawuni didn’t deserve to be nominated.

Jay Madeit replied, “U are absolutely ryt, looks like she's trying to say Rocky never deserved the nomination.”

Another tweep West Hill thought otherwise, “Rocky is sign into three international labels that promot his project. Not by Working hard it is connection and doing versatile songs.

Switch from UR comfort zone and do songs that every one can relate with. If 1GAD was in big international labels he could ave won Grammy 4 long.”