Grammy-winning producer Drea Young jams to Ghanaian act Skeleton Wan’s song (WATCH)

Pennsylvania’s finest producer Drea Young, who is a Grammy award winner, has shared a video of herself jamming to Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Skeleton Wan’s song “Wind Dat”.

Even though Drea Young co-mastered the songs on Skeleton Wan’s recently released EP, “TheStreet King”, many social media users believe the video of her jamming to “Wind Dat” will propel Skeleton Wan into the international market.

This, many believe, is because of Drea Young's connection with top international artistes and influence on the international market.

She got her first Grammy Award credit after co-producing songs on Esperanza Spalding album which got her to win the “Best New Act.”

“When Esperanza Spalding won the Grammy for Best New Artist, I was basically the second engineer on the album that got her the award. I was assisting the engineer but we worked pretty evenly on the project. He did all the mixing and recording but I did most of the technical work, cleaning up all the pops and clicks and stuff”; Drea Young told the Philadelphia website, EPGN.

Drea Young is extremely excited to master songs from an African artiste and thanked Skeleton Wan’s record label HDMEZ records for collaborating with her on Skeleton Wan’s “The Street King” EP.

Watch the Video of Drea Young jamming to Skeleton Wan’s song below:

