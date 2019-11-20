The 35-year-old singer’s feature on Beyoncé’s acclaimed “The Lion King: The Gift” album landed his name on The Recording Academy’s nomination list which was released Wednesday, November 20.

Shatta Wale’s effort on track 19 – “Already” – with Major Lazer made waves across the African continent when it was released in July this year.

The 27-track soundtrack which features some top international artistes including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Mr Eazi, was nominated in the “Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media” category.

The album competes with “Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse” and “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper among others.

See the nominees below.

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)

Rocketman — Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper