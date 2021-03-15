Beyonce who was present with her husband, Jay Z, at the ceremony, apart from winning the most awards last night also made the history of tying the record of the most Grammy wins by any act.
The Pop Queen won 4 awards last night and shots her total Grammys won to 28, which is the highest any act has ever won. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Megan Thee Stallion also emerged as winners at the show which happened at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.
Check the list below for which categories these have acts won plus other acts who emerged winners too.
Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted,” Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“American Standard,” James Taylor
Best Dance Recording
“10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Bubba,” Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
“King’s Disease,” Nas
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Album
“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
Best Gospel Album
“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West
Best Global Music Album
“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid
Best Music Film
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt