Beyonce who was present with her husband, Jay Z, at the ceremony, apart from winning the most awards last night also made the history of tying the record of the most Grammy wins by any act.

The Pop Queen won 4 awards last night and shots her total Grammys won to 28, which is the highest any act has ever won. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Megan Thee Stallion also emerged as winners at the show which happened at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

Check the list below for which categories these have acts won plus other acts who emerged winners too.

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted,” Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Album of the Year

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“American Standard,” James Taylor

Best Dance Recording

“10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Bubba,” Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

“King’s Disease,” Nas

Best Country Solo Performance

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

Best Country Album

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West

Best Global Music Album

“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and WizKid

Best Music Film

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt