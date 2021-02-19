The rapper titles the song 'Who Born Dog' and released it today. Guru and Kuami Eugene became a topic a few days ago after the 'Rockstar' disclosed that he won't collaborate with the 'Nkwaada Nkwaada' rapper because he disrespected Richie Mensah his boss.

Guru took offence and wrote a letter to Kuami Eugene that went viral and even attracted a reply from Richie Mensah. Revisiting the issued in this new song, Guru in one of his lines said "your entire career can not reach my one hit".

He continues that "as for singers I thought yours is to be sexy". Guru also picked up on Kuami Eugene with reports of a man who surfaced to claim that Kuami Eugene is his biological son.

"2019 your father confirmed that you are 30 years old, don't behave like someone with epilepsy, you don't respect" he rapped in Twi before adding that "look at his 'basaaa' dressing like Elective Maths question".

Guru in the five minutes song also attacked Richie Mensah and Lynx Entertainment over the issues that they seem not to agree on. Hear the song form the link below and share your thoughts with us.