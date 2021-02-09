According to Eugene, Guru disrespected Richie Mensah his boss, therefore, he won't work with him. The comment didn't sit well with the "NKZ" rapper who schooled the "Open Gate" singer on karma in a post that has gone viral.

Following reactions that have been painting Kuami Eugene as disrespectful to Guru, Lynx Boss, Richie Mensah, has come out to defend his artiste over why his record label has denied allowing Guru to work with the Eugene and KiDi.

Richie in his post said "I normally stay quiet in most situations but this time I only feel it's right I say something. Guru asked Lynx for a feature with either KiDi or Kuami Eugene, but the request was denied."

Detailing how Guru burnt his bridge to Lynz, Richie detailed that " he then went from one media house to another insulting myself and other members of Lynx management, even to the extent of accusing us of sabotaging his career for the past 10years. He spun stories which implied we have some extreme power in the industry to vitiate someone's career."

"As usual my team and I stuck to our usual demeanour and stayed mute. When Kuami Eugene was asked in an interview if he would feature Guru, he simply said he couldn't because Guru had insulted me consistently, and it wouldn't be right to do a feature with someone who was disrespecting his boss. Let's call a spade a spade," the record producer added.

Speaking about claims that Eugene's comment was disrespectful, he emphasized that "there was nothing disrespectful in what Eugene said. I'm a responsible leader, and I would have chastised my artist if he spoke out of turn. So my question is, those attacking Eugene for allegedly disrespecting his elder Guru, where were they when Guru was attacking myself and my reputation in a disrespectful manner?"

Kuami Eugene and Guru

Guru was once signed to Richie's Lynx Entertainment record label. Calling him to order, he noted that " we talk about unity in the industry and then we go around bringing each other down. I personally have no problem with Guru. Never have and never will. I like to conserve my energy towards constant success and development than to waste my time on petty squabbling".

Richie in the post below concluded that "Guru is a natural hitmaker and doesn't need KiDi nor Kuami Eugene on his song to make a hit. So there really should be no offence taken in any of this. So can we just drop all this wahala and everyone go back to making."