Gyakie features on Spotify Equals programme; Times Square billboard pops up

Ghanaian afro-fusion / afrobeat singer Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie has been selected by Spotify to be part of its maiden Equals programme.

Spotify is a digital music service that enables users to remotely source millions of songs from a laptop, smartphone or other devices.

The Equals programme forms part of the Equal Hub initiative, which was launched in commemoration of International Women’s Day and adds to the audio streaming platform’s efforts to extend its global commitment to fostering equity for women in music.

Gyakie, thus is the first African musician to be selected for the initiative.

She was named alongside other female artists, including American rapper Saweetie, Brazillian pop artist Duda Beat, British singer-songwriter Griff, Mexico’s Natalia Lafourcade and German singer Zoe Wees.

The budding music sensation took to Twitter to share her joy with her fans when her billboard featured at New York’s famous Times Square.

I am deeply honoured to be the first African woman to partner with Spotify for Equal,” the 20-year-old singer said.

Below is her tweet;

Born Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie is the daughter of highlife veteran Nana Acheampong.

