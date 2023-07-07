Gyakie teases debut album

A notable achievement on the EP as well was securing a collaboration with renowned artist Davido, highlighting Gyakie’s strong relationships within the music industry.

As she gears up for what will be her debut album, fans eagerly anticipate the surprises she has in store. With previous features alongside notable names such as Major League DJz, the late AKA, Diplo, Serge Ibaka, Blaq Jerzee, Omah Lay, R2bees, Jux, and more, it’s evident that Gyakie’s upcoming project will be a testament to her dedication and contribute to the global Afrobeats movement.

The recent release of her single “SCAR,” featuring UK rapper Jbee, demonstrated Gyakie’s ability to climb the charts swiftly. Within just 24 hours of its release, the track claimed the number one spot on Apple Music’s top songs chart in Ghana, solidifying her popularity and impact.

