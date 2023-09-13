Here are all the people Rema gave shoutouts to in his VMA speech

In the new category contested by Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, and Libianca, Remaand Selena Gomez won the award for the Best Afrobeats category wit their 'Calm Down' remix.

Whilst picking the award on stage with Selena Gomez, the Nigerian singer named Afrobeats artistes that he believes have paved the way for Afrobeats to gain the recognition it has now.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this big and me representing Afrobeats tonight," Rema said.

"I am so happy… shoutout to the people who opened the doors for me. Big shoutout to Fela who started Afrobeats in the first place. 2Baba, Don Jazzy, D’Banj, D Prince, Runtown, Timaya, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido. And I want to give a huge shoutout to the new generation of Afrobeats. We are here to take it to the rest of the world.” he added.