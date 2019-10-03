The Ghana Music Awards UK is happening this weekend and the fastest rising stars from Highly Spiritual Label Krymi and Mr Drew are set to perform. "Meet us there" as they teased on their way to the UK.

Confirming the news, the boss of Highly Spiritual, Kaywa also took to social media to tell Ghanaians that his gentlemen will be mounting one of the biggest stages on the Ghana Music scene.

The show will be happening at the Discovery Centre, Jenkins Lane inside the Showcase Cinema, Beckton, London. A lot of Ghanaian artistes are billed to thrill fans on the night. This includes the likes of Shatta Wale, Samini, Flowking Stone, Quamina MP and so many more.

Krymi, has been nominated for Uncovered Artiste of the Year. Facing competition from Amerado, Kula, Frank Naro, Real MC, OV among a few others.

The singer who is fast-becoming one of the most desirable men in the Ghana music industry followed his smash hit "Dede" with another sweet one in 2019 called "Toffee" ft Darkovibes. Fans love Kyrymi for his unique soothing voice as well as other more obvious reasons like his good looks. Is he going to bag this award? We can't wait to find out.