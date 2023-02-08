Hiplife is not Ghana’s indigenous music, promote Highlife – Mr. Logic to musicians

Logic noted that, Nigerians have been smart enough to identify that Afrobeat is their type of music and they are doing very well in that even though they have taken a part in Highlife the young ones there started pushing Afrobeat.

He debunked the assertion that suggests that Hiplife is Ghana’s indigenous music indicating that Hiplife originated from Highlife.

“If we want to place Ghana on the map like Nigerians, please the language should be Highlife, if not we’ll not get anywhere”, he added.