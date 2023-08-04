HoodTalk Music Festival 2023 launched to empower African youth and promote child wellness

The 2023 edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival will feature a series of live events, musical performances, roadshows, and a Grand Musical Concert at the iconic Black Star Square in Accra on 9th December 2023.

The festival seeks to harness the potential of music and community engagement to advocate for positive change and support African children, especially those in deprived communities.

Chief Oskar Christopher Ibru, Chairman of the Dream Child Foundation, expressed the foundation's commitment to strengthening and empowering the children of Africa through access to essential services such as healthcare and education. He also highlighted the partnership with Virtual Hub, which will enable music fans from around the world to interact and address critical issues for the common good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the highlights of the HoodTalk Music Festival will be the Youth Summit, Fashion Show, Arts Exhibition, and Mentorship Sessions, scheduled to take place across different cities in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The maiden edition of the festival will kick off at Kingdom Gardens, Ashiyie, in Greater Accra on 2nd September 2023, featuring captivating performances by both mainstream and underground artists from Ghana, Africa, and beyond.

Kofi Amoakohene, Co-Founder of the Dream Child Foundation, emphasized that the festival will also provide a platform for indigenous Ghanaian artists to shine and showcase their exceptional talents to a broader audience.

During the festival's launch event, Mr. Paa Kwesi Holbrook-Smith, a patron of the Dream Child Foundation, also opined that an ambitious fundraising goal of Fourteen (14) Million US Dollars. The funds will be allocated for the construction of five Pediatric Clinics and equipping them with state-of-the-art medical equipment. Additionally, the festival aims to organize five regional HoodTalk Musical Festivals in different regions of Ghana before the end of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The HoodTalk Music Festival 2023 roadshow will be making stops in various cities, including Tamale, Kumasi, Western Region, and Ho, leading up to the Grand Musical Concert in Accra.

As the HoodTalk Music Festival embarks on this groundbreaking journey, the vision of empowering African youth and promoting child wellness stands at the forefront of their mission.

Pulse Ghana

By leveraging the power of music, arts, and community engagement, the festival seeks to bring about positive change and uplift the lives of countless children across the continent. Music enthusiasts and advocates for youth empowerment alike eagerly await the transformative impact of this extraordinary event.

ADVERTISEMENT