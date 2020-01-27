The “Aseda” hitmaker, who recently broke down in tears while addressing her ex-husband, says she has put her music career on hold.

She made this revelation among other personal issues during an interview on Hitz FM on Monday, January 27.

According to her, the reason fans haven’t heard any new music in recent times is that she is going through stress. But she will return after getting over it.

“I am on break now. I am stressed,” she divulged.

She also said talent alone isn’t enough – one needs to add some skills to be able to achieve success. “It is good to polish your talent. If God has given you talent, you need to attach skills to it,” she said.

On her divorce with Prophet Prince Elisha, she said: “I did not divorce my husband. He divorced me. But it will be wrong for me to go into details.” She added: “I will forever respect my former husband.”

Talking about her new husband, Hopeson Adorye, she said she has nothing to hide from him, adding that he has access to her Facebook account.

“My husband has my Facebook password and all. I have nothing to hide.”

She further revealed that her husband is different and ‘simple’ when he is home. Empress revealed that he doesn’t talk politics when home.

“When my husband is home, he is a husband. He does not talk about politics when we are home. He is a very simple man.”