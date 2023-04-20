One of the major issues he highlighted was the unwillingness of some artists to collaborate with others, leading to disloyalty and difficulties in the collaborative process.
I did a verse for an artist and they dropped it; it's worrying - Ras Kuuku laments
Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku has expressed his views on the challenges facing artists in the music industry.
Recommended articles
According to Ras Kuuku, collaborating with other artists can be a challenging process, and one of the most significant obstacles is when a collaborator drops a verse from the final cut or refuses to participate in the collaboration altogether
He revealed during the interview that he had experienced this himself, stating that he had done a verse for a fellow musician, but they decided not to use it in the final song. While he didn't name the artist in question, he indicated that he would reveal their identity at a later date.
“For you to do a verse for your brother man and they drop the verse or they decide not to do a song with you,” he disclosed to show hosts “It’s not Sarkodie but I’ll let you know later”
“The song was dropped before they called me and told me that they left out my verse. People are saying that maybe I mashed the beat too much that’s why they left it out,” he explained
For Ras Kuuku, collaborations are essential for artists to showcase their talents and reach a wider audience. However, when a collaborator refuses to work together, it can leave the other artist feeling frustrated and disappointed.
This can not only set back their career but also harm their reputation and relationships within the industry.
Ras Kuuku explained that in his case, the song was dropped without him being informed that his verse would not be included, leading to speculation that he had "mashed the beat too much" and that's why his verse was left out.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh