I did a verse for an artist and they dropped it; it's worrying - Ras Kuuku laments

According to Ras Kuuku, collaborating with other artists can be a challenging process, and one of the most significant obstacles is when a collaborator drops a verse from the final cut or refuses to participate in the collaboration altogether

He revealed during the interview that he had experienced this himself, stating that he had done a verse for a fellow musician, but they decided not to use it in the final song. While he didn't name the artist in question, he indicated that he would reveal their identity at a later date.

“For you to do a verse for your brother man and they drop the verse or they decide not to do a song with you,” he disclosed to show hosts “It’s not Sarkodie but I’ll let you know later”

“The song was dropped before they called me and told me that they left out my verse. People are saying that maybe I mashed the beat too much that’s why they left it out,” he explained

For Ras Kuuku, collaborations are essential for artists to showcase their talents and reach a wider audience. However, when a collaborator refuses to work together, it can leave the other artist feeling frustrated and disappointed.

This can not only set back their career but also harm their reputation and relationships within the industry.