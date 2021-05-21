I didn’t submit my works for VGMA 2021; I was busy working on my EP - Teflon Flexx (WATCH)

In an exclusive interview with David Mawuli on Pulse Uncut show on Pulse Ghana, Teflon Flexx branded award schemes in Ghana as an agenda.

“Award scheme is like an agenda,” he says. “It’s like going for something or vying for President. That's how an award scheme is.”

He revealed why he didn’t submit his nomination, saying: “I wasn't ready for that [VGMA 2-21], I was working on my EP, mixtape and an album at the same time. So, I didn't have the time to submit my nomination and be campaigning for votes.”

On the current state of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, which many claim the organisers are not making efforts to inject renovative ideas into the scheme, Teflon says he doesn’t agree.

“I don't think VGMA is archaic or they are doing it the wrong way. There are approaches to everything. Everyone approaches a particular topic in a way. 3Music Awards decided to approach it the way they did and VGMA approached it their way. Both awards, when compared three years ago, have changed. The change is because of corona and they are both taking it from different perspectives,” he states.

Responding to criticisms from Northen music fans who have branded him as disloyal, he said he still represents his root no matter where he finds himself.

“I hear people say I have ignored my root for the Southern music. People don't even regard me as a Northern artiste because I live in Accra,” he reveals. “But it's just me trying to improve my brand and expand. I still represent the North. I was born and bred in the North so anywhere I go, I represent the North. Whether I stay in Tamale, Bolgatanga, or Accra, I'm still representing the North.”

Teflon Flexx also waded into the argument on who rules the North, saying: “Fancy Gadam and Maccasio pull similar crowds in the North so I don't think there's anyone better than the other. They are both doing a great job.”