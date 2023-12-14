ADVERTISEMENT
'I don't have expectations but I have higher hopes for Ghana music '- M.anifest

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and impactful contributions to the music scene, has recently shared his aspirations for the future trajectory of Ghanaian music.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, M.anifest conveyed that, to date, Ghanaian music has fallen short of his expectations.

"I don't have expectations, but I definitely think I have higher hopes for where it could go way higher," M.anifest remarked, suggesting that he envisions a more promising and elevated path for the industry.

As an artist with a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and addressing social issues through his music, M.anifest's comments highlight the depth of his commitment to the growth and evolution of the Ghanaian music landscape.

"Obviously, I think we spend too much time complaining about how we don't reach ,instead of actually doing the things that were naturally aid us to get there. You know, a lot of us focus a lot on what we don't have, but just as much as we can recognize and have those conversations, there's a whole lot of work to be done creatively," he added.

Speaking about the ongoing comparisons between Ghana music to other music, M.anifest said, Ghana has a long way to go to reach the others.

M.anifest's perspective adds to the ongoing dialogue about the future direction and potential of the country's vibrant music culture.

