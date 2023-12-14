'I don't have expectations but I have higher hopes for Ghana music '- M.anifest

"I don't have expectations, but I definitely think I have higher hopes for where it could go way higher," M.anifest remarked, suggesting that he envisions a more promising and elevated path for the industry.

Pulse Nigeria

As an artist with a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and addressing social issues through his music, M.anifest's comments highlight the depth of his commitment to the growth and evolution of the Ghanaian music landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Obviously, I think we spend too much time complaining about how we don't reach ,instead of actually doing the things that were naturally aid us to get there. You know, a lot of us focus a lot on what we don't have, but just as much as we can recognize and have those conversations, there's a whole lot of work to be done creatively," he added.

M.anifest Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the ongoing comparisons between Ghana music to other music, M.anifest said, Ghana has a long way to go to reach the others.