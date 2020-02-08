Dada KD explained on the mid-morning show of Accra100.5FM, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Thursday, 6 February 2020 that he took a loan facility from a bank in Germany to support his music career while living in that part of the world.

But, according to him, he could not make profit hence incurred a lot of debt which he has to pay.

“Knowing how the laws work in Germany” he told show host Nana Romeo, “I will be arrested the first day I step in Germany again because I owe the German authorities.”

“I took a loan facility from the German authority to produce my music but I could not make the money back hence my inability to pay the loan and the interest,” he explained while debunking allegations that his inability to go back was because of a woman.

Credit: Classfmonline