Speaking on Joy FM on why he decided to drop a diss song for Medikal, he said the “Omo Ada” rapper sneaked dissed in the later part of his “To Whom It May Concern” song and as a rapper he needed to address that.

According to the rapper, his “Ups and Down” song is not a diss track to Medikal because he recorded it about a month ago and sent to M.anifest on May 7, therefore, it’s not a new song as people think.

During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh, he said he however understands why people think it’s a diss track and that is because of M.anifest’s line where said “W’ani nkum a wosi )mo ada. Asem aba” but that line is not even new.

“Nah I recorded Ups and Down a month ago, it’s not a response maybe it’s because M.anifest said Omo Ada in it and that’s the reason why people are directing it towards him. I even sent it M.anifest May 7tt and we recorded it like two or three weeks ago. I just think it’s the timing that’s why people are thinking it’s a beef song” pulse.com.gh heard him say.

The “Immortal” rapper added that he has been in Kumasi ever since the beef and he has never met M.anifest this weekend. According to Strongman, he was even working on the video but he thought it wise to drop it now based on the situation.

Strongman’s comment, therefore, best suggests that M.anifest’s jab in “Ups and Down” is a reply to Medikal’s recent tweet in which he said the “godMC” only gets attention when he does diss tracks.

